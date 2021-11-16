Lifelong Jersey Shore Resident Writes Memoir of His 33+ Yrs as a Fixed Income Salesperson on Wall Street; "BRICK & MORTAR" Published Early November, 2021

August of 2019, weeks shy of his 54th birthday, Mark D. Zarrilli retired from his commute & work life in NYC. Mark decided his commute home that day would be across the mighty Hudson via stand up paddle. Mark said, "After all those years, my last commute home via SUP was an excellent dismount." He then began to reflect on the DASH, the part of his life which, represented the early 1980's till August 2019. The result being this book, "BRICK & MORTAR."