Lifelong Jersey Shore Resident Writes Memoir of His 33+ Yrs as a Fixed Income Salesperson on Wall Street; "BRICK & MORTAR" Published Early November, 2021

Bay Head, NJ, November 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "BRICK & MORTAR," available on Amazon Kindle or paperback, Barnes & Noble, etc.As Mark Zarrilli revisited the memories of those 33+ years, he decided to write about them.The art of living; navigating a career on Wall Street; vivid accounts of those days gone by; along with the people Mark met; part guidance, part life and career advice; where he came from; adventures and places he experienced; most importantly, the people and relationships Mark forged along the way; autobiography, partly yes.Mark's wish is that all who choose to read this book will enjoy it as much as he did writing it."If life is not fun, you are not doing it right!" - MDZYou can check out Mark's career profile on LinkedIn & Amazon Central Author.