Chris R. Lowe Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Billings, MT, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Chris R. Lowe of Billings, Montana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the public sector field of firefighting.
About Chris R. Lowe
Chris Lowe is a fire captain at the Billings Fire Department in Billings, Montana which provides public safety, fire prevention, EMS, and emergency services. The Billings Fire Department operates 24 hours a day from seven fire stations. With almost 20 years’ experience, Mr. Lowe teaches and trains ICE rescue, rope rescue, EMS, and structural firefighting. Captains are the officers in charge of fire apparatus and oversee the day-to-day operations of their station.
Born November 14, 1982 in Billings, Montana, Chris obtained an A.S. in Fire Science and an A.S. in Paramedic Medicine from City College at Montana State University, Billings. He is a member of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. In his spare time, Chris enjoys distance shooting and family activities.
For further information, contact https://ci.billings.mt.us/.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
