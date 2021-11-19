Influence Mobile Comes in at Number 260 as One of the Fastest Growing Technology Companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America
Kirkland, WA, November 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced that it ranked Number 260 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America list, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Influence Mobile grew 498 percent during this period.
Influence Mobile’s impressive growth over the past three years can be traced back to the company’s work ethic combined with the success of its rewarded engagement platform [E]ngageTM, which delivers high-value players to game developers and publishers like Scopely, Playtika and Peak Games, and increases the frequency and duration of users’ mobile gameplay. The company also recently acquired Blind Ferret, a leading media agency that works with mobile app developers to acquire new users through targeted advertising campaigns.
“Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is an honor,” said Daniel Todd, founder and CEO of Influence Mobile. “We are a small team in a new and evolving space and we faced a number of hardships. But, we managed to overcome obstacles and work hard to accomplish this growth trajectory. I am so proud to see the team’s dedication pay off with this honor. I can’t wait to see where we rank next year!”
Influence Mobile is transforming a part of the mobile ecosystem that has largely remained untapped: rewards through advertising. As one of the only rewarded engagement providers, Influence Mobile has a proven track record of success both supporting app developers and publishers like Scopely, Playtika and Peak Games as well as mobile gamers looking to earn high-value rewards.
The 2021 ranking was compiled based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their percentage fiscal-year growth over a three-year period. 2021 Technology Fast 500 recognized companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 221% to 87,037% over a three-year time frame, with a median growth rate of 521%.
About Influence Mobile
Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play, the GooglePlay Store’s top rewarded gaming app in the US, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients.
More about Deloitte and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Methodology
Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
For more information about Influence Mobile, visit www.influencemobile.com.
