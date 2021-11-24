Fort Knox Climate Storage in Pendleton, SC, Sold
Hilton Head Island, SC, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the buyer in the sale of Fort Knox Climate Storage in Pendleton, SC. Michael is a leading self storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast.
Fort Knox Climate Storage, with over 500 units, offers both traditional drive-up and climate controlled units to accommodate residential and commercial storage needs. This fully fenced facility has amenities which include 24/7 gated keypad entry, 24/7 lighted hallways and 96 high definition security cameras located inside and outside each building.
Located at 6280 US – 76 in Pendleton, SC, the facility is near some of Pendleton’s largest employers - it is across the street from the Michelin tire plant and is approximately eight miles from Clemson University. It is approximately 34 miles southwest of Greenville, SC and 120 miles northeast of Atlanta, GA.
The Self Storage market has been very active during the 2021, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
