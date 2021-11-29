Majestic Residences Assisted Living Franchise System Expands to Dominican Republic with a Master Franchise Agreement with SaritaCelestec Homes

Majestic Residences is proud to announce their international expansion to Latin America & The Caribbean Islands. The Dominican Republic will host the first of many Majestic Residences residential assisted living homes under a new Master Franchise licensing agreement with CEO Lucia Sarita of The SaritaCelestec Homes. “We’re excited to create new higher standards for assisted living homes in the Dominican Republic,” stated Majestic Residences Co-Founder and CEO, Chuck Bongiovanni.