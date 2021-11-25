Testrite Instrument Celebrates 20+ Years Manufacturing for the Hunting, Fishing, and Outdoor Living Industry
By working directly with designers, innovators, and product inventors, Testrite is excited to help new products and ideas take shape to help enhance the hunting, fishing, and outdoor sports experience. This is a market that values Testrite’s ability to innovate, deliver quickly, and manufacture in the USA.
Hackensack, NJ, November 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Instrument Co. has long been a leader in the manufacture of aluminum telescopic tube assemblies made to order as well as accompanying steel bases, including ground stakes. For the last 20 years, we have offered this industry in-house telescopic tube fabrication services, from creating prototypes to manufacturing tens of thousands of components and pieces of equipment.
“We love our hunting, fishing, and outdoor living projects,” says Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite, “This market has such passionate customers and entrepreneurs and we’re excited to support their innovations with our core competency in telescopic tubing.”
The global fishing and hunting equipment market was valued at nearly $519 billion USD in 2020 and is expected to grow to $788 billion by 2027, according to market research. Suffice it to say, the industry, and its customer base, is growing and passionate.
Testrite’s work with telescopic aluminum tubing and OEM fabrication has already led to the creation of smooth support systems for rifles and innovative gear support stands. By working with hunting and fishing product inventors and designers, Testrite will enable new product designs to be tested followed by rapid domestic production. Further, the company’s telescopic aluminum tubing and related materials are lightweight and corrosion-resistant, perfect for outdoor products. “This industry benefits from a US-based partner because we can be nimble and efficient with bringing their ideas to life without long delays and high minimums.”
If you want to commercialize a Hunting, Fishing, or Outdoor Living product that needs telescopic tubing, reach out today via www.TestriteOEM.com.
About Testrite Instrument Co.
Testrite Instrument Co. specializes in the manufacture of aluminum telescopic tube assemblies made to custom specifications. The company manufactured camera tripods for decades and today, offers a range of in-house telescopic tube fabrication services, from developing prototypes to producing components in the tens of thousands. Founded in 1919, Testrite is proud to be an American manufacturer with a continuing reputation for quality, value, and reliability.
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
