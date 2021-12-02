Maui Bee Tour Re-Opens in New Location
After being closed due to the global pandemic, the Maui Bee Tour re-opens.
Lahaina, HI, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Maui Bee Tour originally opened in December of 2019 in Hali’imaile, Maui and was forced to close shortly thereafter due to the global pandemic. During this time, the Maui Bee Tour has been relocating the hives and creating a new bee farm in Lahaina and it is now reopened for tours. There will be three tours daily Monday through Friday at 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM.
“We used the time we were closed to move our hives to a better location for our bees, plant native plants that attract pollinators and create a really great experience for our guests,” said Eldon Dorsett, Beekeeper and Co-Owner of the Maui Bee Tour and Lahaina Honey Co.
Dorsett goes on to explain how he got into beekeeping, “Several years ago, I found an abandoned honeybee hive in the woods next to my property in Olowalu, Maui. The hive had been knocked over by an excavator and the bees were going crazy. The hive had split apart so the comb was showing, and thousands of bees were pouring out. I put on a makeshift bee suit (not at all a bee suit) and headed out to help the bees. After being stung relentlessly, I got the hive on a pallet and all was well again, except there was a problem, I was hooked. I began reading every book I could find, visited beekeepers, went to classes, and scoured the internet for every bit of information about honeybees. I was obsessed. I started saving/removing hives from homes and businesses and used those hives to build my apiary. Then I started placing hives on farms for pollination/honey production. Finally, I wanted to share what I had learned about the beautiful and complex world of the honeybee. That brings us to our permanent location in Launiupoko in West Maui and home of Lahaina Honey Co. and the Maui Bee Tour. It’s beautiful, my bees are happy, and the view is incredible, so come see me for the Maui Bee Tour and I’ll talk your ear off.”
The Maui Bee Tour and Lahaina Honey Co. are located at 700 Punakea Loop in Lahaina above Lahaina Stables. Tours can be booked online at www.mauibeetour.com or by calling (808) 793-4660. Kamaʻāina can save 20% off by using KAMRATE as the promo code at checkout. Honey can be purchased on-site or online at lahainahoneyco.com.
“We used the time we were closed to move our hives to a better location for our bees, plant native plants that attract pollinators and create a really great experience for our guests,” said Eldon Dorsett, Beekeeper and Co-Owner of the Maui Bee Tour and Lahaina Honey Co.
Dorsett goes on to explain how he got into beekeeping, “Several years ago, I found an abandoned honeybee hive in the woods next to my property in Olowalu, Maui. The hive had been knocked over by an excavator and the bees were going crazy. The hive had split apart so the comb was showing, and thousands of bees were pouring out. I put on a makeshift bee suit (not at all a bee suit) and headed out to help the bees. After being stung relentlessly, I got the hive on a pallet and all was well again, except there was a problem, I was hooked. I began reading every book I could find, visited beekeepers, went to classes, and scoured the internet for every bit of information about honeybees. I was obsessed. I started saving/removing hives from homes and businesses and used those hives to build my apiary. Then I started placing hives on farms for pollination/honey production. Finally, I wanted to share what I had learned about the beautiful and complex world of the honeybee. That brings us to our permanent location in Launiupoko in West Maui and home of Lahaina Honey Co. and the Maui Bee Tour. It’s beautiful, my bees are happy, and the view is incredible, so come see me for the Maui Bee Tour and I’ll talk your ear off.”
The Maui Bee Tour and Lahaina Honey Co. are located at 700 Punakea Loop in Lahaina above Lahaina Stables. Tours can be booked online at www.mauibeetour.com or by calling (808) 793-4660. Kamaʻāina can save 20% off by using KAMRATE as the promo code at checkout. Honey can be purchased on-site or online at lahainahoneyco.com.
Contact
Maui Bee TourContact
Tambara Garrick
808-793-4660
www.mauibeetour.com
Tambara Garrick
808-793-4660
www.mauibeetour.com
Categories