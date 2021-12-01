Sci-Fi Thriller Author Takes Readers on an Adventure of Past Lives to Prevent an Apocalyptic Future from Becoming Reality

Diana Willis wakes up from a coma only to be haunted by strange memories of government mind control and time travel. Is she losing her mind or is the strange man from another dimension who comes to guide her actually real? “Star Revelations” is author and educator Steven Paul Terry's intense tale that uncovers the truth of how telepathic powers and media manipulation are spiraling the world’s people to complete domination by nefarious forces.