Sci-Fi Thriller Author Takes Readers on an Adventure of Past Lives to Prevent an Apocalyptic Future from Becoming Reality
Diana Willis wakes up from a coma only to be haunted by strange memories of government mind control and time travel. Is she losing her mind or is the strange man from another dimension who comes to guide her actually real? “Star Revelations” is author and educator Steven Paul Terry's intense tale that uncovers the truth of how telepathic powers and media manipulation are spiraling the world’s people to complete domination by nefarious forces.
Charleston, SC, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- What if you woke up from an accident only to find yourself relentlessly tormented by harrowing memories of a childhood you never knew you had? One that involved being trained by the government in a secret psychic mind control program. That's where main character Diana Willis finds herself in Steven Paul Terry’s science fiction novel, “Star Revelations.”
But the crisis for Diana doesn't stop there. A mysterious man from another world soon enters the scene and Diana must fight for answers that don't just involve her childhood but the survival of the human race. Will she be able to release the world from the clutches of a dark, all-powerful force? Does she have the strength to bring a new time of peace to Earth before civilization falls under total control?
Available in paperback and Kindle eBook on Amazon, "Star Revelations" was released on November 7, 2021, and promoted by Bublish, Inc. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com.
About the Author
Steven Paul Terry was born in London, England, where he went to school before moving to Australia where his education continued. He’s spent three decades traveling the globe as a professional speaker, challenging and inspiring audiences to live a great life through his executive coaching strategies.
Terry divides his time between Colorado and Mexico. When not touring, he enjoys writing by the ocean, where he is also an avid swimmer and diver.
Learn more about Steven Paul Terry at HeroActs.com.
