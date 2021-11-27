Telaleaf Health Inc. Announces Partnership with Franjo Grotenhermen, M.D. to Deliver Expert-Led Virtual Medical Cannabis Care Across Germany
Berlin, Germany, November 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Telaleaf Health Inc. (“Telaleaf” or the “Company”), a telemedicine company transforming the access and delivery of medical cannabis care to patients, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with internationally respected expert on pharmacological and medical cannabis and cannabinoids Franjo Grotenhermen, M.D. (“Dr. Grotenhermen”) to empower patients by delivering expert medical cannabis care across Germany through Telaleaf’s virtual platform.
Under the partnership, patients will be able to book virtual medical visits with Dr. Grotenhermen and his expert team via Telaleaf – providing patients with convenient and secure access to the world’s top medical cannabis physicians and researchers, from the comfort of their home. The partnership provides a first-of-its-kind expert-led service for receiving cannabis-based treatment from the world’s top specialists in the field, and fits seamlessly into one integrated, comprehensive virtual care solution.
The partnership will also focus on establishing content, resources and learning for all levels of cannabis medicine education and training to doctors in order to develop and fortify the field with leading authorities such as Dr. Grotenhermen at its helm.
"Partnering with such an accomplished expert is a tremendous opportunity for us to help more patients receive accurate, personalized and in-depth cannabis-based treatment plans. Our mutual focus is on empowering patients by providing easy access to the best cannabis care the world has to offer, as well as training more doctors to deliver the highest standard of care. This is the first step in transforming and advancing the future of cannabis-based medicine in Germany and beyond,” said Telaleaf co-founder, Eva Allouche.
Dr. Grotenhermen has been a leading medical cannabis researcher for over two decades. As a practicing physician, Dr. Grotenhermen brings unparalleled clinical expertise and experience to Telaleaf. He has treated innumerable patients and is an internationally respected expert on the therapeutic use of cannabinoids and cannabis-based treatment plans. He has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed journal articles, has written or edited 11 cannabis science books, and serves on various scientific review committees. He is the founder and executive director of the highly regarded, clinically focused International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines and is the president of the German Association for Medical Cannabis. His leadership in the space has garnered him high regard among his peers as a leading authority on cannabinoid pharmacology across the world.
Telaleaf CEO Gavin Treanor said, “We have long admired Dr. Grotenhermen’s work that prioritizes patient needs in medical cannabis, and we are honoured to be partnering with one of the world’s most respected and sought-after figures in the field to provide a premium-level service to patients. We established Telaleaf, and this partnership in particular, because patients should never have to grapple with the challenges of getting accurate cannabis-based treatment plans and critical answers for complex physical, neurological and mental conditions. This partnership provides access to an expert service unlike any other in medical cannabis.”
About Telaleaf
Telaleaf is a telemedicine company revolutionizing the delivery of cannabis care by connecting patients to expert doctors, trained in cannabis-based medicine, who conduct virtual medical visits. Our aim is to improve patient outcomes by improving the patient experience with cutting-edge technology, simplicity, low costs and expert-led education, for the most advanced virtual care in cannabis medicine.
About Franjo Grotenhermen, M.D.
Dr. Franjo Grotenhermen, is a world-renown leader and expert on the therapeutic use of cannabinoids. He is the chairman of the Cannabis Association(ACM), and founder and Managing Director of the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines (IACM) for over 20 years. His book Cannabis Healing is recognized as the most authoritative guide on the therapeutic application of medical cannabis. His expertise is highly respected and sought-after amongst governmental bodies, pharmaceutical companies and international institutions such as the World Health Organization and the American Herbal Pharmacopoeia.
