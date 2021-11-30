101 Strings Music Establishes New Orchestra for TVS Music Guild to Produce 48 New Albums in 2022
The updated orchestra is recording these albums at the TVS Music Guild Studios in California, using more than 100 instruments. 101 Strings Music produces new versions of beautiful music for audio and video platforms.
California City, CA, November 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 101 Strings Music, a part of the TVS Music Guild, has organized a new 101 Strings Orchestra to record 48 new albums in 2022. These albums will be distributed on LP, CD, and digital platforms.
The 101 Strings Music project joins the Capehart Music Treasury project as the original music efforts of the TVS Music Guild, a division of the TVS Global Media company. TVS Global Media has been producing video, audio, and text products since 1958.
Traditional classic pop music from the 20th Century is reimagined by the TVS producers and then performed by the 101 Strings Music Orchestra. Headed by Conductor Giuliano Vanzetti, the orchestra is comprised of more than 100 instruments.
The songs will also appear on the 101 Strings radio show on the TVS Radio Network.
TVS Music Guild will also be releasing 48 albums featuring classic 20th Century masters from the TVS Music Library. TVS currently owns more than 50 classic record labels.
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
