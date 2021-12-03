Contemporary Fiction: "Sister Saint, Sister Sinner" Explores Sisterhood, Power, and the Limits of Love
New book by Peg Herring, contemporary fiction, releases December 15, 2021.
Onaway, MI, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “Sometimes, all you can give to the people you love is a lie.” Nettie, the oldest in Sister.
"Sister Saint, Sister Sinner" raises questions about what’s “right” for a nation while it leads to examination of our own family ties.
Set in the near future, Sister Saint, Sister Sinner focuses on three women raised on a Michigan farm. As adults they grow apart, but new experiences push them back together, testing their commitment to each other. Nettie pleads guilty to a murder she refuses to explain. Ruth’s husband decides to run for President, creating the possibility that she’ll soon be First Lady of the United States. Kim, a decade younger, is attempting to deal with her husband’s abandonment when events send her to Washington, D.C. and reacquaint her with the sisters she idolized as a kid.
Peg Herring is a best-selling, award-winning author whose previous works include the critically acclaimed Simon & Elizabeth historical mystery series and the unique Loser Mysteries.
“Sister Saint, Sister Sinner by Peg Herring was a captivating novel... brilliant plot and unpredictable storyline... fantastic page-turner through stylish writing and flawless character development… a masterpiece.” - Jennifer Ibiam, Readers’ Favorite Book Review
Available for pre-order now. Releases December 15, 2021, in print and e-book formats, from all major book retailers: books2read.com/u/bwaGPY.
Audio in production from Audible.com.
