Hidden Escape: Murder Mystery Game Stands Out at the India Game Developer Conference 2021
Edmonton, Canada, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vincell Studios Inc. has recently received second place at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) in the Indie Game of the Year category for its thrilling new game in the Hidden Escape series.
Hidden Escape: Murder Mystery game was chosen as a runner-up by IGDC from several games entries from over India. The 13th edition of the prestigious IGDC Awards was judged by a jury panel consisting of gaming industry veterans.
"We're grateful to IGDC and the jury for recognizing our efforts," said Kathir Suyambu, CEO of Vincell Studios. "It's an honor to see that our game has received favorable reviews from players, media, and industry alike. It’s why we came together. Honestly, we are just a bunch of gamers who want to create exciting titles."
The Indie Game of the Year is an award that exemplifies overall excellence made by an Indie Team. Hidden Escape: Murder Mystery game is a classic whodunit tale that came in second amongst some quality titles. The exuberant team at the studio quoted, "This award affirms that we’re on the right track. We’re motivated to create bigger and better games.”
Download the Game here:
Google Play Store: https://bit.ly/3Amodam
Apple App Store: Coming Soon
For more information, visit: http://www.vincellstudios.com
About Vincell Studios:
Vincell Studios is a group of exceptional gamers who came together in 2017 with a single-minded vision of creating seriously engaging games. We’re an indie game startup that’s bustling with talented designers, artists, developers, writers, and animators. We started as a group of 4 individuals and today are a 20+ team working across the country - and we're only growing! We devote ourselves to creating thrilling adventure games that have unique storylines, fascinating visuals, and mind-boggling puzzles.
Kathireson Suyambu
+1-780-913-5286
www.vincellstudios.com
