Julie Anne Olivari Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.
Leominster, MA, December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Julie Anne Olivari of Leominster, Massachusetts is honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the fields of business management and embroidery and screen printing. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Julie Anne Olivari
Julie Anne Olivari is the owner of Northeast Promotion and Apparel, a family business based in Leominster, Massachusetts. It is a provider and manufacturer of customized apparel and promotional products servicing organizations and customers of all types. With in-house customization and no-cost personalized online stores, NEPA is the preferred resource for any apparel needs.
With over 12 years’ experience, Julie is responsible for the overall operations, screen printing and embroidery services, and promotional products. As president, she is in charge of customer service, accounts receivables/payable, and assists in marketing strategies for her very busy woman-owned business.
Julie started as a part time embroidery trimmer 12 years ago for her husband’s business. She then moved to customer service/office manager. Two years ago, circumstances presented her with the option to purchase the majority share. She became the majority partner in what is now very much a family business. Her husband of 36 years is her managing partner and her 26 year old daughter runs their art department and is the general manager.
Ms. Olivari belongs to SAGE, three local Chambers of Commerce, and the Better Business Bureau. She has been awarded the IPromoteU Elite 100, IPromoteU Million Dollar Club, and is a BBB Excellence in Business Award Recipient.
Julie earned an A.S. in Early Childhood Education from Mount Wachusett Community College in 1993. Previously, she was the owner of Hands On 4 Kidz, a walk-in hands on craft store for children and adults. Simultaneously, Julie ran an Artisan’s Gallery with 20 consigned vendors. Julie has a 31 year old son who lives with his family in West Virginia, where she loves to visit. She is a grandmother of two, and a fur baby grammie to many more. Julie and her husband love to travel, especially to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. They enjoy trying new things, especially wineries and distilleries, and have a huge appreciation for music.
Julie Anne Olivari advises that “My future goal is to open a secondary location called Gulf Island Promotions in the Biloxi Mississippi area.”
For further information, contact www.nepacompany.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
