Dianne L. Bird Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Waterdown, Ontario, Canada, December 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dianne L. Bird of Waterdown, Ontario, Canada is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of educational administration. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Dianne L. Bird
Dianne Bird retired after more than 30 years in the education field. She was an administrative assistant for McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She provided administration and general support to the University Advancement Office, the president, and to the six faculties. She also arranged dinners and meetings internationally to promote the University.
Dianne got this job after working about six other jobs, each one different and giving her more experience in her field. The job at McMaster was perfect for her needs. Her areas of expertise were teaching hospital and university advancement. University advancement covered the whole of the university regarding raising funds for areas that were desperately in need. Before she retired, Dianne Bird had raised $4,500,000 for McMaster University.
Dianne is currently active with a local senior center. She is a member of the McMaster University Retirees Association. Through this association, she actively liaises with other retirees. In her retirement, Dianne enjoys reading, is a member of several book clubs, enjoys yoga, volunteering for animal rescue, helping children with special needs, and senior wellness.
Dianne Bird has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award, a Woman of Distinction Award, and was celebrated as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. Dianne was showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
Ms. Bird states, "If you believe in yourself, others will believe in you."
For further information about McMaster University, please contact www.mcmaster.ca.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Dianne L. Bird
Dianne Bird retired after more than 30 years in the education field. She was an administrative assistant for McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She provided administration and general support to the University Advancement Office, the president, and to the six faculties. She also arranged dinners and meetings internationally to promote the University.
Dianne got this job after working about six other jobs, each one different and giving her more experience in her field. The job at McMaster was perfect for her needs. Her areas of expertise were teaching hospital and university advancement. University advancement covered the whole of the university regarding raising funds for areas that were desperately in need. Before she retired, Dianne Bird had raised $4,500,000 for McMaster University.
Dianne is currently active with a local senior center. She is a member of the McMaster University Retirees Association. Through this association, she actively liaises with other retirees. In her retirement, Dianne enjoys reading, is a member of several book clubs, enjoys yoga, volunteering for animal rescue, helping children with special needs, and senior wellness.
Dianne Bird has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award, a Woman of Distinction Award, and was celebrated as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. Dianne was showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
Ms. Bird states, "If you believe in yourself, others will believe in you."
For further information about McMaster University, please contact www.mcmaster.ca.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories