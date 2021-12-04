2b Acting Champions SIV Database Productions with the Release of "Crazy Advent" for Christmas
2b Acting’s "Crazy Advent" marks the beginning of the release of a series of Selective Interactive Video (SIV) database productions to showcase the advantages in using video to present data.
Leeds, United Kingdom, December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Accessing information held in a database generally is done by populating a spreadsheet table with data or updated website pages. Only recently has video been used. Overlays offering links from a database are displayed on a playing video for users to select.
However, the idea of the video being the database itself is in its infancy and it is this field that the Yorkshire based Digital Media and Theatre productions company, 2b Acting, is championing.
To better understand the concept imagine a simple video that captures a room layout. SIV converts the video into a database and stores information that is then accessed by the viewer when items in the video are viewed or selected. The information can be consistent or changed depending on when, where and how the video is watched.
On the 1st December, the company released their first SIV database production, Crazy Advent. When you play the Crazy Advent SIV you are able to select one of the 24 Days in December to reveal hidden information for that day. Effectively it is a controlled access database displaying data, in video form, which changes depending on the day the video is watched.
The company recognises that SIV databases are an unconventional way of constructing and presenting information. It can be difficult for some to imagine suitable applications and this is why they have embarked on a series of planned SIV database releases for 2022.
“We are keen to promote SIV databases,” says 2b Acting’s project coordinator, David Jones. “In this way, we create new opportunities for artists which is one of the core aims of the company. The hope is these productions will inspire others so SIV databases become as popular to use as spreadsheets.”
Crazy Advent is now available on the InView platform and can be experienced by visiting the 2b Acting’s website.
Contact
David Jones
07811 544422
https://2bacting.com
