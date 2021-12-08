Self Storage in Social Circle, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Vine View Storage, located in Social Circle, GA. Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller. The facility was sold to a local buyer.
Vine View Storage is situated on 5.6 +/- acres, consisting of 4 buildings containing 116 standard self storage units. In addition to more than 18,000 sf in storage units, it also offers a 2,400 sf retail space.
This facility is located on NC State Hwy 11 in Social Circle, GA, approximately 42 miles southeast of Atlanta, GA and 106 miles west of Augusta, GA. It is also near Stanton Springs, a 1,600 acre, four county high-tech and bio-pharma industrial park, one of the area’s largest employers.
The Self Storage market has been very active during 2021, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit: www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Vine View Storage is situated on 5.6 +/- acres, consisting of 4 buildings containing 116 standard self storage units. In addition to more than 18,000 sf in storage units, it also offers a 2,400 sf retail space.
This facility is located on NC State Hwy 11 in Social Circle, GA, approximately 42 miles southeast of Atlanta, GA and 106 miles west of Augusta, GA. It is also near Stanton Springs, a 1,600 acre, four county high-tech and bio-pharma industrial park, one of the area’s largest employers.
The Self Storage market has been very active during 2021, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit: www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Contact
Midcoast Properties, Inc.Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Categories