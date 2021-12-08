Life Transports LLC, Non-Emergency Medical Transportation is Live in Phoenix Metro Area. Have You Seen the Van with a Heart?
Life Transports is a Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) business that takes pride in providing the best transportation experiences to those with mobility support needs. Whether that means getting their riders to their next doctor's appointments, hospital discharge or driving them to an event to have some fun, the van with a heart will make sure everyone gets there on time and safe.
Phoenix, AZ, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Life Transports is delighted to inform the Phoenix community that as of today, its Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) service is fully operational.
Life Transports is here to provide great transportation experiences to those with mobility support needs. Customer experience journeys begins from the moment a rider connects with Life Transports staff all the way to the conclusion of the trip.
With a white-glove service that includes door-to-door assistance, to the conclusion of the trip, Life Transports Staff will make all customers feel cared and safe.
For Life Transports, customers come first, and are committed to provide the best customer experience every single time.
Life Transports specialties includes #wheelchair #bariatric and #ambulatory transportation among others. Vans are ADA compliant and drivers are fully trained to serve your needs.
Life Transports services the Phoenix Metro Area. Look out for the van with a heart.
For more information and promos, follow Life Transports LLC:
https://www.instagram.com/lifetransports/
https://www.facebook.com/lifetransp
https://lifetransports.com/
Contact
Othon Vazquez
602-837-5534
lifetransports.com
