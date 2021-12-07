Denali Advanced Integration Gets Gold Medal on Inc.'s 2021 Best in Business List in IT Management
2nd annual list recognizes 147 private companies that put purpose before profit
Redmond, WA, December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Denali Advanced Integration has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list, being selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants. Denali received the distinct honor of a Gold Medal award in the IT Management category.
Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact. This list recognizes small- and medium-size, privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment or society as a whole.
Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year’s list are changemakers with heart – and they’re pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them.”
Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list’s second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.
Serving the community and having a positive global impact have always been cornerstones of the Denali culture. This Gold medal award is indicative of Denali’s commitment to giving back and finding innovative ways to grow with its partners, customers and the community.
“Doing work that supports our community and benefits humanity has always been a part of the Denali culture since its inception,” said Majdi Daher, Co-Founder & CEO. “We are extremely proud and grateful for this recognition as it brings to bear the Denali vision of changing the world, leveraging technology.”
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide customers through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India and Asia. www.denaliai.com
Follow Denali Advanced Integration: LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact. This list recognizes small- and medium-size, privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment or society as a whole.
Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year’s list are changemakers with heart – and they’re pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them.”
Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list’s second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.
Serving the community and having a positive global impact have always been cornerstones of the Denali culture. This Gold medal award is indicative of Denali’s commitment to giving back and finding innovative ways to grow with its partners, customers and the community.
“Doing work that supports our community and benefits humanity has always been a part of the Denali culture since its inception,” said Majdi Daher, Co-Founder & CEO. “We are extremely proud and grateful for this recognition as it brings to bear the Denali vision of changing the world, leveraging technology.”
About Denali Advanced Integration
Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide customers through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, India and Asia. www.denaliai.com
Follow Denali Advanced Integration: LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Contact
Denali Advanced IntegrationContact
Corby Casler
206-474-6388
www.denaliai.com
Corby Casler
206-474-6388
www.denaliai.com
Categories