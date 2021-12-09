PixelPlex Releases an Official Update on DApps Development Services
PixelPlex is helping businesses to build autonomous solutions within the open design principle. The company has issued an update regarding the services they provide in the Dapp niche.
New York, NY, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PixelPlex, a blockchain-oriented software development company, has updated its DApp development services. These are apps that work above the limitations of traditional apps that run on centralized servers. DApps ensure workflow and data security because they’re built on a blockchain’s distributed network environment. The company is leveraging the growth and adoption of blockchain across industries to create functional and futuristic apps.
As a DApp developer, the company aims to meet these five critical needs with decentralized applications:
Fault tolerance - The apps are built and work on decentralized infrastructure that allows easy detection of vulnerabilities. There are no intermediaries, and network members can share data directly with each other.
Security - The apps of peer-to-peer blockchain-enabled connection, making unauthorized changes is blocked, and enhanced security measures to protect the apps from cyberattacks.
Speed and system autonomy - DApps see faster transaction speeds at lower costs without a single point of failure due to their decentralized nature. They have no downtime allowing constant access and no downtimes together with streamlined big data processing.
Trust and transparency - The underlying DApp algorithms help to uncover administrative violations, direct access prevention, and censorship-free consensual decisions.
Community and support incentivization - The open-source code is available for review. The apps feature a bug bounty reward program and have a flexible and easy to update ecosystem.
The PixelPlex DApp development team tackles client needs through a domain-specific approach. This ensures that the DApps meet client needs and surpass expectations. Some industries that have benefited so far from the company’s decentralized ledger technology (DLT) include healthcare, real estate, retail, gaming, FinTech, DeFi, and IoT.
The development team takes a six-step approach to every DApp project to ensure that each project they undertake is a success story. The team first analyzes a specific business case and needs before picking the most suitable technology. The next step is validation, where the team builds the DApp architecture and design. The steps that follow are developing smart contracts, creating UI and UX designs, undertaking full quality assurance assessment, and finally, launch and support.
“The thing that sets PixelPlex apart from other DApp developers is our focus on bringing our clients measurable gains. We aim at meeting advanced tech standards with every project, with our tech expertise being our best selling point. With more than 135 domain-specific projects completed, we have encountered all sorts of challenges and successfully overcome them. Besides, we have a team rich in cryptography, tokenization, and cross-device connectivity skills. Clients can reach us through our various offices across the globe or through our website to arrange for consultation and brainstorming.” Said the CEO and Founder Alexei Dulub.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a software development and consulting company. They offer a wide range of services, including mobile and web app development, blockchain, IoT, ML&AI, AV&VR, and web development and design.
