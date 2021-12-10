Adobe Care & Wellness Receives URAC Accreditation Accreditation Committee Votes to Grant Full Accreditation Pursuant to Case Management
Tempe, AZ, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Adobe Care & Wellness was recently commended for its commitment to promoting quality health services by obtaining URAC accreditation. The award is effective beginning Wednesday, December 1, 2021, through December 1, 2024, which grants Adobe Care & Wellness full accreditation for Case Management, Version 6.0 program.
The accreditation addresses the increasing demand for excellence in care coordination, including improved patient engagement, service access and utilization and transitions of care. URAC also includes behavioral health components into its case management standards.
“We’re honored to be recognized. URAC Case Management Accreditation is a key catalyst in advancing collaborative care and patient advocacy, particularly for patients transitioning from inpatient care settings,” states Jayme Ambrose, CEO of Adobe Care & Wellness.
Adobe Care & Wellness is an integrated health care solutions company utilizing innovative proprietary software coupled with in-person wellness care to assess, track and improve health outcomes and quality of life. The company is headquartered in Tempe at 4041 S. McClintock Dr., #302.
To learn more about Adobe Care & Wellness and its services, visit https://adobecw.com/ or contact the company at (480) 339-1780.
About Adobe Care & Wellness
Adobe Care & Wellness specializes in customizing programs for insurance groups, providers, hospitals, and families, while providing care and services to at-risk individuals covered under Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Medicare, and Commercial programs. Adobe Care & Wellness is the only health care company in the U.S. utilizing an integrative model of this kind for proactive and preventative care that is successfully reducing ER visits and hospital readmits while increasing member retention and satisfaction.
About URAC
URAC has more than 30 years of experience in setting the standards of health care. Founded in 1990 as an independent, nonprofit accreditation entity, URAC has been inspired by how it can help improve the quality of health care. For more information on URAC’s process and programs, visit, https://www.urac.org/.
Contact
marketingworxContact
Niamh Sutton
480-874-1524
https://marketingworxpr.com
Juliet Straker
602-549-7188
juliet@marketingworxpr.com
