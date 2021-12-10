TVS Classic Sports Network Loads Up for the Holiday Viewing Season on WatchYour.TV, Powered by Tulix
More than 100 classic sports TV games have been added to the TVS Classic Sports Network post cable network for the Holiday season. College Football Bowl Games, Championship Boxing, NASCAR, College Basketball, and PGA Senior Golf among the additions for the holidays.
California City, CA, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TVS Classic Sports Network, the oldest cable TV network in the USA, has added dozens of classic sports games for the Holiday season. Classic sports on TV from the 1950's, 60's, 70's and 80's are featured on the 24/7 streaming channel.
The added shows are highlighted by holiday major college bowl games from back in the day. Bluebonnet Bowl, Hall of Fame Bowl, Holiday Bowl, and Citrus Bowl are among the games being featured.
The classic championship heavyweight bout between Joe Frazier and Ron Stander highlights more than two dozen classic fights coming onto the network. TVS Classic Sports Network is available on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Amazon, Apple, ROKU, Google, and Web TV, the network can be see on all IPTV and Mobile Devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
TVS Classic Sports Network is one of six fulltime sports networks from the TVS Television Network on the TVS Sports bundle on WatchYour.TV. Others are TVS Sports Network, TVS Turbo Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS Women Sports Network, and TVS Boxing Network. All stream 24/7 and are free to view.
Other TVS Network bundles on Watch Your.TV include TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Lifestyle Network, TVS Classic TV Networks, TVS Classic Movie Networks, and TVS Kids + Family Networks. In all, there are 40 channels on the WatchYour.TV platform.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all sponsorship and paid programming opportunities for TVS. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.
