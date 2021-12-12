Saelig Introduces FASTHub to Deliver Enhanced Retail Customer Experience for Stores, Auto Dealers and Customer Service Areas
FASThub is the most reliable, robust and efficient rapid charging system, that can be installed in business furniture, promoting customer convenience and satisfaction, extending shopping time with unrivalled safety and security.
Fairport, NY, December 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced FASTHub Customizable Charging Solutions that can be installed within customer waiting area furniture (such as desks or coffee tables) to provide mobile charging solutions that encourage patrons to linger longer in sales situations. The FASThub technology is installed underneath the furniture surface, hidden from view, and does not spoil the environment aesthetics. Each FASThub point can optimally charge up to four devices simultaneously via Apple Lightning, Micro-USB, and USB-C cables, or wirelessly using Qi technology. This game-changing solution charges mobile devices and laptops up to 3.5 times faster than historical charging speeds. FASThub can thus enhance the customer experience in businesses that want to invest significantly in the experiential aspects of the customer experience provided.
Research has shown that, while customers are waiting in a reception area, or sitting with service and sales personnel, they want to use their mobile devices and charge their battery at the same time; and that providing charging facilities promotes longer dwell time for better one-to-one engagement between staff and customers, resulting in increased spend results. Analyzing customer behavior in automobile showrooms, for instance, has shown a strong demand from customers for "stay & charge" solutions, and that providing those solutions gives a competitive advantage and brand quality differentiator. ChargeBox can serve both visitor and employee needs in both private and public spaces.
FASThub is available in a range of styles that can even be made to match a company’s furniture veneer or color scheme to provide an impressive customer experience. An entry-level version AirHub is a wireless-only charging pad which is available with a generic black or white finish for the mounting pad, while FASThub is a high-end solution combining wireless charging with USB fast charging up to 60W per cable. The Solo solution has 4 or 5 charging endpoints which are configurable (one of them being wireless charging). Multiple devices are supported simultaneously up to a fixed power envelope, with devices being charged intelligently at the maximum rate permitted by the device - as much as 240W per Solo solution. Phones, tablets, and laptops, including all current Apple laptops and others, can be charged at up to 60W per cable.
FASThub provides a world-first fast charge solution to improve the customer experience dramatically by helping to create an inspirational environment where clients can easily stay connected while avoiding low battery anxiety. The system can facilitate mobile payments and social media engagement, enhancing competitive positioning. Optional customized branding can seamlessly match trade design aesthetics and corporate identity. Additionally, FASThub can optionally be controlled and managed remotely to provide data capture and usage analytics, or for employee software updates such as instant price or contract changes. This delivers an audit trail of charging performance for safety and efficacy, or remote diagnostics for fault tracking and maintenance. Data may be kept locally and accessed occasionally or transmitted in real-time and analyzed by IT resources. No customer data is accessed, assuring complete confidentiality.
FASThub is made by European charging experts ChargeBox, leading the way since 2005 in providing secure out-of-home charging for mobile devices, providing more than 35 million out-of-home device charges worldwide at over 2,000 points globally. FASThub solutions are available now from their USA technical distributor Saelig Company, Inc. http://www.saelig.com/pr/fasthub.html
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
www.saelig.com
71 Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA
