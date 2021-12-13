TVS Turbo Network.Com Adds NASCAR, IHRA, SCORE, and Grand Prix Classic Racing to Holiday Schedule
The 24/7 streaming channel from the TVS Television Network has fortified it's full time racing channel with an array of classic TV races from the TVS Sports Library. The channel can be seen on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.
California City, CA, December 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TVSTurboNetwork.Com, the 24/7 streaming free to view ad supported post cable network, has added more than a dozen classic motor races to it's holiday schedule. Via apps from Apple, Amazon, Google, ROKU, and Web TV on WatchYour.TV, the shows can be seen on all Mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
New shows added include 1985 Delaware 500, 1982 Sportsman World 300, 1986 Toyota SCORE Off Road Championship, 1984 Budweiser 500, 1983 World 600, 1984 Winston Drag Nationals, and a dozen other such titles.
TVS Turbo Network is one of six fulltime streaming sports channels in the TVS Sports Networks bundle. Others are TVS Sports Network, TVS Classic Sports Network, TVS Women Sport Network, TVS Boxing Network, and TVS Tavern TV Network.
Other TVS network bundles on the 40 channel TVS Micro Channels service on WatchYour.TV include TVS Classic Movie Networks, TVS Classic TV Networks, TVS Lifestyle Networks, TVS Kids + Family Networks, and TVS Home Shopping Networks.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship and paid programming opportunities.
TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.
The TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of national telecasts on broadcast, cable, OTT, PPV, IPTV, and home video platforms.
New shows added include 1985 Delaware 500, 1982 Sportsman World 300, 1986 Toyota SCORE Off Road Championship, 1984 Budweiser 500, 1983 World 600, 1984 Winston Drag Nationals, and a dozen other such titles.
TVS Turbo Network is one of six fulltime streaming sports channels in the TVS Sports Networks bundle. Others are TVS Sports Network, TVS Classic Sports Network, TVS Women Sport Network, TVS Boxing Network, and TVS Tavern TV Network.
Other TVS network bundles on the 40 channel TVS Micro Channels service on WatchYour.TV include TVS Classic Movie Networks, TVS Classic TV Networks, TVS Lifestyle Networks, TVS Kids + Family Networks, and TVS Home Shopping Networks.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship and paid programming opportunities.
TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.
The TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of national telecasts on broadcast, cable, OTT, PPV, IPTV, and home video platforms.
Contact
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Categories