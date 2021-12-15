Conceptualizing International Practices, a Book Co-Edited by Ted Hopf, Christian Bueger, and Alena Drieschova is All Set to be Published by the Cambridge University Press
Besides this co-edited book, the renowned author cum professor is also working on another upcoming volume of his international award-winning book "Reconstructing the Cold War: The Early Years, 1945-1958."
Singapore, Singapore, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The prestigious Cambridge University recently announced its partnership with the renowned International Relations and political science author cum professor, Ted Hopf. They revealed that they've collaborated to publish an upcoming book, "conceptualizing International Practices," which involves directions for the practice turn witnessed within the IR discourse. The volume has been co-edited by Christian Bueger from the University of Copenhagen, Alena Drieschova from the University of Cambridge, and Ted Hopf, formerly a part of the National University of Singapore.
Ted Hopf needs no introduction when it comes to the world IR theory, international order, the Soviet Union politics, and the social construction of international politics. He is a critically acclaimed author, editor, and researcher with some of his finest works published and awarded by renounced international publications. Hopf has so far co-edited eight books and solo-authored around three of them. However, he recently announced that he had joined the University of Helsinki Collegium of Advanced Studies as a research fellow. Previously, Hopf was on the faculties of the National University of Singapore, Ohio State University, Ohio University, and the University of Michigan.
The renowned political science professor cum author revealed that he's working on the next volume of his international award-winning book, "Reconstructing the Cold War: The Early Years, 1945-1958." This volume of his book focused on the constructivist accounts of Soviet foreign relations in the Cold War. It won several awards, including the Paul W. Schroeder and Robert L. Jervis Best Book Award and The Marshall D. Shulman Book Prize and covers the last years of Stalin in power and the yearly years posted his death when Khrushchev consolidated his primacy. The book promises to be a major breakthrough in the fields of IR theory.
A representative that's involved in the publishing and management of Ted Hopf's masterpieces shared "The forthcoming volume of Ted's manuscript, "A Constructivist History of Khrushchev's Cold War, 1958-1964," relates the discourses of Soviet national identity at home as a socialist country ravaged by a recent war and yet vanguard of the world revolutionary movement to its foreign relations with China, the US, Europe, and the rapidly decolonizing world."
Hopf received his bachelor's degree from Princeton University and a Ph.D. from Columbia University before becoming the successful author and editor of several books, articles, and published journals. He is known for his valuable contributions to countless publications surrounding international relations theory, identity, and qualitative research methods, with references particular to the Soviet Union and the former Soviet space.
Hopf's representative continued, "Over the last few years, Professor Ted Hopf has taught at various undergraduate and graduate programs and levels. Besides, he has supervised around 40 Ph.D. dissertations. He is said to be an expert when it comes to qualitative research methods, international relations, international security, politics of identity, food politics, social theory, qualitative methods, and issues pertaining to the rise of China and the Soviet Union at large."
Hopf's recent book-related, published works include Social Construction of International Politics: Identities and Foreign Policies, Making Identity Count: Building a Great Power National Identity Database and Reconstructing the Cold War. Moreover, the renowned academic's works have been an integral part of prestigious publications, including the Review of International Studies, American Political Science Review, the European Journal of International Relations, and many more. His recent journal article "The Distribution of identity and the Future of International Order: China's Hegemonic Prospects" was published in the International Organization and made it to the list of 'Top Ten Best Works on Political Economy' by Washington Post and won the prestigious Ablie award in 2018.
About Ted Hopf
Born in 1959, Ted Hopf is a leading figure in academia. He is well-known for his credible work in international relations theory. Hopf is also known for being the Provost Chair Professor in the Political Science Department at various prestigious universities. He is currently working as a Research Fellow at the University of Helsinki Collegium. After graduating from Princeton and Columbia University, he has written and edited multiple books, publications, journals, and articles.
