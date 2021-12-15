MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Set to Reopen Two Properties in Nha Trang City
On December 12th, 2021, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced that it would reopen two of its properties in the coastal city of Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province starting from Dec 23, 2021, on the occasion of the upcoming 2021-2022 transition. They are MerPerle Hon Tam Resort on the green and isolated Hon Tam Island and MerPerle Beach Hotel on bustling Tran Phu Boulevard.
The announcement came from the reality that more people have been vaccinated and domestic travel restrictions have been eased and the hotel group management hopes to welcome the travel flow that has rebounded after several months in previous lockdowns.
To arrange for a smooth reopening, the two properties have been doing some preparations to ensure high-quality service performance and good-working facilities, especially COVID-19 safety measures are taken at its best.
It has been known that Hon Tam Island and its service products have been searched for online in a high flow of traffic searches and many bookings have been made for the year end period to celebrate the amazing moments of the year.
MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service which create a unique experience and a feeling of belonging with the Vietnamese culture and nature.
MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an "oasis" nestled in the tropical breezy hills of Hon Tam Island. Surrounded by scenic evergreen hills, the resort has a spectacular view down the turquoise gem that is the famous Nha Trang Bay.
Located on a beautiful isolated island in the tourism city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is an ideal destination of choice for a hideaway from the bustling city life, for a couple seeking romance or simply for family rest and relaxation or even any reasons.
At MerPerle Hon Tam Resort guest satisfaction is the top priority and the team is continuously working hard toward enhancing the resort image and building a great brand name by providing better care for its guests.
