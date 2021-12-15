MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Set to Reopen Two Properties in Nha Trang City

On December 12th, 2021, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced that it would reopen two of its properties in the coastal city of Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province starting from Dec 23, 2021, on the occasion of the upcoming 2021-2022 transition. They are MerPerle Hon Tam Resort on the green and isolated Hon Tam Island and MerPerle Beach Hotel on bustling Tran Phu Boulevard.