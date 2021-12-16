Compu-Vision Consulting Inc. Awarded Cooperative Contract with OMNIA Partners, Public Sector
Compu-Vision Consulting extends reach with the award of Information Technology Temporary & Professional Services cooperative contract through OMNIA Partners, Public Sector, providing best in class workforce talent and resources to Higher Education agencies in need of staffing services.
North Brunswick, NJ, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Compu-Vision Consulting, Inc. is excited to announce their award of OMNIA Partners, Public Sector cooperative contract for Information Technology Temporary & Professional Services through the lead agency, University of California. This contract enables Compu-Vision Consulting Inc. service workforce solutions and staffing talent to all 50 states. Utilizing this contract through Compu-Vision Consulting Inc. and OMNIA Partners, government agencies and nonprofit organizations can now receive innovative, yet realistic solutions needed to ensure the best in class talent for facilities and higher education projects with simple procurement procedures.
“We are so excited to announce this new award,” stated Bharat Mital, CEO at Compu-Vision Consulting Inc. “We are particularly proud to receive an award from the Lead Public Agency, University of California. Their reputation as a best in class higher education institution makes this contract a very special recognition of our capabilities. This award also allows us to extend our reach with OMNIA Partners, whose presence in the cooperative contract space is nationally recognized. We have enjoyed a successful relationship as a supplier through OMNIA Partners and look forward to the growth this contract will afford us.”
OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation’s largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Their immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.
“OMNIA Partners is thrilled to have service offerings from Compu-Vision Consulting Inc. added to our robust portfolio of contracts. This agreement offers a great solution for IT temporary staffing and professional services to our primary and higher education, state and local government, and non-profit agencies,” says Doug Looney, Senior Vice President, Public Sector Sales for OMNIA Partners.
Through the economies of scale created by OMNIA Partners, participants now have access to an extensive portfolio of competitively solicited and publicly awarded agreements. The lead agency contracting process continues to be the foundation on which they were founded. OMNIA Partners is proud to offer more value and resources to state and local government, higher education, K-12 education, and non-profits.
About Compu-Vision Consulting:
Compu-Vision Consulting, Inc. (CVC) is a diversified woman-owned business, headquartered in NJ, as a dynamic IT consulting and workforce solutions company. Since 1998, Compu-Vision Consulting helps enterprises reimagine their business, operations and technology models for the digital age. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient operations. We offer an integrated portfolio of solutions and service strategy built around Digital, IoT, Cloud, Automation, Cybersecurity, Analytics, Infrastructure Management, Emerging Technologies and Engineering Services, amongst others. Behind the core of Compu-Vision Consulting Inc., are some of the most skilled technology talent, motivated and empowered by a strong philosophy of client first.
We work hard to stay true to our commitment of delivering quality service to our customers. Our dedicating recruiting and personalized account management services teams have consistently exceeded customer satisfaction expectations over the years, while continuing to deliver upon quality. A demonstration of this is seen most recently from the fact that Compu-Vision Consulting ranks 4th in the US through DELL partnership vendor status and 1st in Canada for the past 3 consecutive years.
About Omnia Partners, Public Sector:
OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation’s largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.
“We are so excited to announce this new award,” stated Bharat Mital, CEO at Compu-Vision Consulting Inc. “We are particularly proud to receive an award from the Lead Public Agency, University of California. Their reputation as a best in class higher education institution makes this contract a very special recognition of our capabilities. This award also allows us to extend our reach with OMNIA Partners, whose presence in the cooperative contract space is nationally recognized. We have enjoyed a successful relationship as a supplier through OMNIA Partners and look forward to the growth this contract will afford us.”
OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation’s largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Their immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.
“OMNIA Partners is thrilled to have service offerings from Compu-Vision Consulting Inc. added to our robust portfolio of contracts. This agreement offers a great solution for IT temporary staffing and professional services to our primary and higher education, state and local government, and non-profit agencies,” says Doug Looney, Senior Vice President, Public Sector Sales for OMNIA Partners.
Through the economies of scale created by OMNIA Partners, participants now have access to an extensive portfolio of competitively solicited and publicly awarded agreements. The lead agency contracting process continues to be the foundation on which they were founded. OMNIA Partners is proud to offer more value and resources to state and local government, higher education, K-12 education, and non-profits.
About Compu-Vision Consulting:
Compu-Vision Consulting, Inc. (CVC) is a diversified woman-owned business, headquartered in NJ, as a dynamic IT consulting and workforce solutions company. Since 1998, Compu-Vision Consulting helps enterprises reimagine their business, operations and technology models for the digital age. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient operations. We offer an integrated portfolio of solutions and service strategy built around Digital, IoT, Cloud, Automation, Cybersecurity, Analytics, Infrastructure Management, Emerging Technologies and Engineering Services, amongst others. Behind the core of Compu-Vision Consulting Inc., are some of the most skilled technology talent, motivated and empowered by a strong philosophy of client first.
We work hard to stay true to our commitment of delivering quality service to our customers. Our dedicating recruiting and personalized account management services teams have consistently exceeded customer satisfaction expectations over the years, while continuing to deliver upon quality. A demonstration of this is seen most recently from the fact that Compu-Vision Consulting ranks 4th in the US through DELL partnership vendor status and 1st in Canada for the past 3 consecutive years.
About Omnia Partners, Public Sector:
OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation’s largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.
Contact
Compu-Vision Consulting Inc.Contact
Linda Lopes
732-422-1500
www.compuvis.com
Linda Lopes
732-422-1500
www.compuvis.com
Categories