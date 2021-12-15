The Digital Wellness Institute's Launches On-Demand Certificate Program to Optimize Workplace Wellness and Productivity
Amidst the Great Resignation, the need for guidance to foster digital wellness is stronger than ever. The Digital Wellness Institute is the go-to resource for workplace executives, mental health practitioners and educators seeking skills to optimize productivity and self-care in the digital age.
San Francisco, CA, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Based on a growing global demand for digital wellness training and education, the Digital Wellness Institute has just launched an on-demand Digital Wellness Certificate program, for those looking to go at their own pace over the course of 15 weeks.
The timing for this program is critical. In the month of April 2021 alone, a record-breaking 4.4 million individuals left their jobs and a recent Microsoft study found that an additional 41% are contemplating a job switch in the near future. According to Training Industry, “burnout is the number one reason employees cite for leaving their current jobs.” Alternatively, employees who feel like they have sufficient training, support, and fulfillment will often stay in their position, even at lower pay rates.
The Digital Wellness Certificate program, built upon the Digital Flourishing™ model, equips learners with a research-based mindset, methodologies and tools to both embody and teach digital wellness and tech-life balance while avoiding associated harms of overuse and addiction.
"Digital wellness is no longer a luxury; it's a business and lifestyle necessity,” said Amy Blankson, Co-Founder of the Digital Wellness Institute. “Individuals urgently need resources and support now. That's why we created this course that gives organizations and individuals a framework for assessing and addressing digital wellness through tangible skills and micro-behavioral change."
Taught by 16 internationally-renowned industry experts like best-selling authors and speakers Amy Blankson and Nina Hersher, positive media psychologist Sophie Janicke-Bowles, ethical media activist Shaunelle Curry, public policy expert Johnette Magner, and others, the certificate program has attracted participants from six continents and from industries ranging from health professionals to journalists, business executives to cybersecurity experts, and teachers to coaches.
To enrol in the course:
https://www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com/dw-101
Testimonials from Recent Graduates:
https://youtu.be/3qal3Vpwx8Y
About The Digital Wellness Institute
The Digital Wellness Institute is a learning platform that equips leaders and changemakers with tools to assess and address digital wellness. The Institute offers on demand courses, keynotes, workshops, and custom programming to address digital wellness at both the individual and organization level, and partners with leading universities Internationally to offer programming to the masses. The Institute's ongoing certification programs and courses empower learners to flourish in the digital age. With the right mindset and rules of engagement, the risks of technology overuse can be positively transformed, enabling regular technology use to augment rather than threaten people’s mental health and workplace productivity.
The timing for this program is critical. In the month of April 2021 alone, a record-breaking 4.4 million individuals left their jobs and a recent Microsoft study found that an additional 41% are contemplating a job switch in the near future. According to Training Industry, “burnout is the number one reason employees cite for leaving their current jobs.” Alternatively, employees who feel like they have sufficient training, support, and fulfillment will often stay in their position, even at lower pay rates.
The Digital Wellness Certificate program, built upon the Digital Flourishing™ model, equips learners with a research-based mindset, methodologies and tools to both embody and teach digital wellness and tech-life balance while avoiding associated harms of overuse and addiction.
"Digital wellness is no longer a luxury; it's a business and lifestyle necessity,” said Amy Blankson, Co-Founder of the Digital Wellness Institute. “Individuals urgently need resources and support now. That's why we created this course that gives organizations and individuals a framework for assessing and addressing digital wellness through tangible skills and micro-behavioral change."
Taught by 16 internationally-renowned industry experts like best-selling authors and speakers Amy Blankson and Nina Hersher, positive media psychologist Sophie Janicke-Bowles, ethical media activist Shaunelle Curry, public policy expert Johnette Magner, and others, the certificate program has attracted participants from six continents and from industries ranging from health professionals to journalists, business executives to cybersecurity experts, and teachers to coaches.
To enrol in the course:
https://www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com/dw-101
Testimonials from Recent Graduates:
https://youtu.be/3qal3Vpwx8Y
About The Digital Wellness Institute
The Digital Wellness Institute is a learning platform that equips leaders and changemakers with tools to assess and address digital wellness. The Institute offers on demand courses, keynotes, workshops, and custom programming to address digital wellness at both the individual and organization level, and partners with leading universities Internationally to offer programming to the masses. The Institute's ongoing certification programs and courses empower learners to flourish in the digital age. With the right mindset and rules of engagement, the risks of technology overuse can be positively transformed, enabling regular technology use to augment rather than threaten people’s mental health and workplace productivity.
Contact
Digital Wellness InstituteContact
Alex Gault
415-830-6739
www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com
Alex Gault
415-830-6739
www.digitalwellnessinstitute.com
Categories