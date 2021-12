Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, the Key Things to Know About Construction Insurance

Colorado Springs, CO, December 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Construction insurance helps protect the owners of construction companies first. It is also used to protect the property, contractors, and developers during a construction project. Whether you are a General Contractor responsible for the entire project, a subcontractor needing to get General Liability insurance to fulfill the requirements of a new contract, there are specific types of construction insurance a company may need.A Builders Risk Insurance Policy will protect your construction project materials; residential or commercial, while it is under construction.General Liability insurance covers your company in reference to bodily injury and property damage.Errors & Omissions Insurance protects a construction company from mistakes or errors in its work.Construction Insurance is not a nice to have but a must-have. No matter if you are a new or existing construction business. If you have a construction company or want to start one, you can learn more over at Your Insurance Lady's blog