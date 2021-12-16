TVS Drive In Movie Network Adds Hercules, Samson, Cleopatra, and Other Classic Sword and Sandal Movies on the WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix
Classic Sword and Sandal Movies, long a staple of the Drive In, have been added to TVS Drive In Movie Network, the 24/7 streaming post cable network from TVS.
California City, CA, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TVS Drive In Movie Network, the 24/7 streaming post cable network from the TVS Television Network, has added a Sword and Sandal category to the programming schedule. The classic genre joins Spaghetti Westerns, Beach Blanket movies, Horror, and Sci Fi genres that dominated the Drive In Movies in the 1960's and 1970's. Via apps on the WatchYour.TV platform, these movies can be viewed on all Mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TVS homes in the USA.
TVS Television Network presents a total of six full time movie channels on the TVS Classic Movie Networks bundle on WatchYour.TV. Other channels include TVS Classic Movie Network, TVS Film Noir Network, TVS Horror Movie Network, TVS Nostalgia Movie Network, and TVS Westerns Network. All channels are free to view and ad supported.
Other six channel TVS network bundles include TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Classic TV Networks, TVS Sports Networks, TVS Lifestyle Networks, and TVS Kids + Family Networks.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles.
TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of TV shows o broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, PPV, Mobile, and Home Video platforms.
