Akandle Emerges as Top New Job Search Engine, Offering Free Job Postings for Employers
Akandle is an innovative job search engine that simplifies the candidate and job search process for employers and job seekers
Philadelphia, PA, December 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Akandle, a new leading job search engine, is offering free job postings for employers. The company is innovating the way employers and job seekers streamline their search processes.
Akandle is intelligently designed to combine multiple job search engine results and give job seekers the ability to view top job search results in a single view. Founded in 2018, Akandle is a one-stop employee search and job posting platform.
“Akandle is dedicated to making job searches more convenient for both job seekers and employers. Our platform offers a free plan to reduce the overall cost of job postings for employers—and all plans come with our premium customer support,” said Raul Forde, Owner of Akandle LLC. “As industries continue to shift, working both harder and smarter is what will set Akandle apart.”
The company brings a fresh perspective to the contemporary job search market by creating a helpful atmosphere. Akandle has a dedicated career section for job seekers with expert advice and resources. Through Akandle’s portal, job seekers are able to get personalized salary estimates, check reviews of companies worldwide, and receive free resume assessments.
Using Job Fit Scoring, Akandle helps job seekers filter their preferences to display desired jobs with the ability to customize based on the preferred location. With millions of open positions for job seekers on Akandle, the fit meter helps find the most relevant jobs customized to fit specific skills and interests.
Akandle offers an equally supportive platform for employers with the option to choose the free package. The free package comprises three featured jobs and job displays for 30 days. All subscriptions, paid and free, come with the promise of Akandle’s premium 24-hour support, 7 days a week. For more information, please visit www.akandle.com.
Contact
Raul Forde
(215) 360-3218
https://akandle.com
