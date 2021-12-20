Waukesha Area Soccer Clubs United for a Cause
Waukesha, WI, December 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Five area soccer clubs (Pewaukee Sussex United, Strike FC, Wave S.C., Elmbrook United, and Milwaukee Sport Club) are joining together to raise funds for the victims and families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. Together, they are calling their efforts Waukesha Area Soccer Clubs United for a Cause. It has been amazing to see the generosity of all the people who have lent a helping hand, a shoulder to lean on, and contributed their time and money. The clubs are now asking their members and communities to continue helping the families who need it so desperately.
The spokesperson for the group, Joe Ulm (President of Pewaukee Sussex United) says, “Youth soccer is a big part of our community here in Southeastern Wisconsin. Together we serve over 2,000 families. It was an easy decision for all of us to come together to help. We’re hoping to raise $10,000 by December 31 for the families in need.” Every dollar raised will go directly to the families in need. You can support their joint effort here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/waukesha-parade-family-support
Contact
Pewaukee Sussex United Soccer ClubContact
Joe Ulm
262-227-5400
