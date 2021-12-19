TVS Front Page Detective Network Adds 100 Classic TV Shows for the Holiday Season on WatchYour.TV platform, Powered by Tulix
Dempsey and Makepeace, Suspense Theater, Get Christie Love, Interpol Calling, Martin Kane, Four Just Men, and Mannix all included in the TVS holiday Crimetime Classic TV Festival on TVS Front Page Detective Network, on the WatchYour.TV Platform.
California City, CA, December 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TVS Frontpage Detective Network, the 24/7 streaming post cable network from the TVS Television Network, has added more than 100 shows to the channel's Winter schedule. The ad supported, free to view channel is one of 40 TVS Micro Channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Google, Amazon, ROKU, Apple, and Web TV, the shows can be seen on all Mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
The channel is one of several on the TVS Classic TV Networks bundle from TVS. Other post cable networks in the bundle include TVS Vintage TV Network TVS Flashback TV Network, TVS Nostalgia TV Network, TVS Buckboard Network, TVS Quiz Show Network, TVS Pinball Network, TVS Main Street Network, TVS Hi Tops Network, TVS Classic Sports Network, and TVS Opus Network.
Other shows on the Front Page Detective Network include Dan August, Mrs. Columbo, Barnaby Jones, Streets of San Francisco, Cannon, Quincy, Ellery Queen, Richard Diamond, Peter Gunn, Dragnet, BL Stryker, Baretta, Petrocelli, and dozens more.
Other network bundles on the WatchYour.TV platform include TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Sports Networks, TVS Classic Movie Networks, TVS Kids + Family Networks, and TVS Lifestyle Networks. In all there are 40 full time streaming TVS Micro Channels on the service.
All TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship availabilities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.
TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and distributed thousands of shows on Broadcast, Cable, OTT, PPV, IPTV, Mobile and Home Video platforms.
