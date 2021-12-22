Secure Hypervisor Configuration Made Simple with New Tool from DornerWorks, Ltd.

With DornerWorks Virtual Machine (VM) Composer, high-assurance system integrators now have a solution that can save significant time and resources, while helping them develop software that can be trusted. DornerWorks VM Composer is making it easier for anyone to develop and deploy virtualized high-assurance systems using a drag-and-drop interface, without a single line of code.