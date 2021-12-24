Special Audiobook Edition of "The Prophet" by Khalil Gibran Includes Healing Audio and PDF eBook with Illustrations by the Author
New multimedia edition of "The Prophet" audiobook by Khalil Gibran features ambient audio for healing states while listening, and includes a free PDF ebook with illustrations by the author.
Orlando, FL, December 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Camerado Media, producer of compelling audiobooks, movies, music, and multimedia, announces the release of a special multimedia audiobook edition of perennial classic, The Prophet, by Khalil Gibran.
This special edition of The Prophet: With Color Illustrations by Khalil Gibran, released and available on Audible just in time for Christmas 2021, features carefully crafted ambient audio tones to encourage inspired, attentive, and healing states while listening.
One of the beloved classics of popular spirituality, Kahlil Gibran's masterpiece, The Prophet is a groundbreaking non-denominational collection of spiritual poetic aphorisms and essays known and loved throughout the world since its publication in 1923.
Standing alongside Shakespeare and Lao Tzu, The Prophet has been translated into more than 100 languages, making it one of the most translated books in history. The Beatles, John F. Kennedy, and Indira Gandhi are among those who have been influenced by its words.
Gathered together for the first time here in Camerado Media's audiobook edition of The Prophet are numerous, seldom seen color paintings, watercolors, and sketches by the author, Khalil Gibran, himself - included for free as a PDF with the Audible audiobook. This unique and uplifting special edition is available on Audible at https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Prophet-Audiobook/B09NWF2GRW
With numerous color paintings, drawings, and sketches by Khalil Gibran himself, this new multimedia edition of The Prophet is a must-listen (and must-read) for anyone seeking enlightenment and inspiration.
This special edition of The Prophet: With Color Illustrations by Khalil Gibran, released and available on Audible just in time for Christmas 2021, features carefully crafted ambient audio tones to encourage inspired, attentive, and healing states while listening.
One of the beloved classics of popular spirituality, Kahlil Gibran's masterpiece, The Prophet is a groundbreaking non-denominational collection of spiritual poetic aphorisms and essays known and loved throughout the world since its publication in 1923.
Standing alongside Shakespeare and Lao Tzu, The Prophet has been translated into more than 100 languages, making it one of the most translated books in history. The Beatles, John F. Kennedy, and Indira Gandhi are among those who have been influenced by its words.
Gathered together for the first time here in Camerado Media's audiobook edition of The Prophet are numerous, seldom seen color paintings, watercolors, and sketches by the author, Khalil Gibran, himself - included for free as a PDF with the Audible audiobook. This unique and uplifting special edition is available on Audible at https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Prophet-Audiobook/B09NWF2GRW
With numerous color paintings, drawings, and sketches by Khalil Gibran himself, this new multimedia edition of The Prophet is a must-listen (and must-read) for anyone seeking enlightenment and inspiration.
Contact
Camerado MediaContact
Jason Rosette
1-866-959-3363
www.camerado.com
Jason Rosette
1-866-959-3363
www.camerado.com
Categories