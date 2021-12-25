Mundus Artium's Inaugural Babel Prize for Literary Translation Awarded to Albania's Eqerem Gaxholli
Mundus Artium press and journal announce the award of the first annual Babel Prize for literary translation to Albania's Eqerem Gaxholli, renowned for his nuanced renderings of works on French and European history in his native language.
Mundus Artium press and journal announce the award of the first annual Babel Prize for literary translation to Albania's Eqerem Gaxholli, renowned for his nuanced renderings of works on French and European history in his native language.
A career diplomat who lived in France for many years in the course of his government service, Gaxholli has produced multiple major volumes of translation that draw on his longtime ties with French language and culture, as well as his outstanding sense of style and clarity in Albanian. He is considered the best literary translator working from French into Albanian, and his achievements rank him among the top literary translators in any language.
Mundus Artium's prize committee, with guidance from France-based advisors, unanimously selected Gaxholli for the honor.
In choosing his direction in literary translation, Gaxholli has demonstrated a concern with themes of pivotal, challenging figures in the emergence of modern Europe. While such a scope of reference may be seen as naturally complementing his professional experience, it is equally significant that he demonstrates an ability to separate himself from the language and mentality of politics in order to achieve truly forceful artistic expression.
Gaxholli's published translations to date include Eric Roussel's General de Gaulle; Joël Schmidt's Robespierre and the French Revolution; Pascale Fautrier's Napoleon Bonaparte; and Joachim von Ribbentrop's From London to Paris - Hitler's Plan for the Balkans. He remains active in his field.
Gaxholli's personal introductions to his books demonstrate his skill not only as a great translator but also as a deep theorist on the philosophy of literary translation. His intimate practical experience of life in France has also clearly shaped his personality and bolstered his capabilities.
Commenting on the award, the Babel Prize committee noted that Gaxholli is "very successful at what he does because he loves and understands the art and craft of literary translation at the highest level. The books he has translated so far provide exquisite evidence of his experience in deconstructing literature from one language and reconstructing it in another. We couldn’t have started this prize with a better qualified candidate."
Eqerem Gaxholli spent 20 years serving the Republic of Albania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in nations including Hungary, the United States and France.
He has represented the Albanian government in a variety of international commissions at the United Nations and UNESCO.
Born in 1945 in the village of Kerpice near Albania's Mount Tomorr, he studied the French language at the Sorbonne University in Paris. He also holds a Master's degree from the School of Law at Albania's University of Tirana.
A notable Public Notary since his retirement from government positions, Gaxholli currently resides in Tirana.
He is married, with two children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mundus Artium's Babel Prize recognizes a major lifetime achievement in translation between any two languages. Nominations, due by the end of the year before the award, are invited and will be accepted from established literary translators, editors of translation presses, and accredited literary academics. Decided by the editorial board of Mundus Artium and its advisors, the prize will be announced annually each December.
