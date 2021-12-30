Silverbak Launches Their New Website Offering Durable Stainless Steel Water Bottles While Helping to Protect the Wild

Embrace Adventure, Embrace The Wild. Silverbak was founded on a dual yet simple mission, to offer durable, quality, affordable outdoor equipment, while also supporting causes that positively impact the mountain gorilla, sea and wildlife as well their respective habitat. Silverbak's Promise: A percentage of every purchase of a Silverbak product is donated to support the endangered mountain gorilla and causes that reduce our dependence on plastic & supports global wildlife conservation efforts.