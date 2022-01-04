“The Executive Suite,” a Page Turning Thriller Novella. Best Selling Author Leah Orr Raises $1,300,000 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Best Selling Children’s Author Leah Orr takes a "stab" at writing a thriller novella in this 126 page who-dun-it page turner. Hotel Executives trapped with no way to escape, the team has to encounter cryptic clues about their past indiscretions and darkest secrets. They either confess to their colleagues or pay the ultimate price. What are they willing to do to keep their secret?