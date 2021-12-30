TVS Vintage Network Adds a Dozen New Classic TV Shows from the First Decade of TV to Winter Schedule on WatchYour.TV Platform, Powered by Tulix
Man Behind the Badge, You Asked For It, Crunch and Des, Captain David Grief, Passport to Danger, I Am the Law, Richard Diamond, I Remember Mama are included on the 2022 TVS Vintage Network, which showcases TV shows from 1948-1957 on a 24/7 streaming basis on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.
California City, CA, December 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TVS Vintage Network, the 24/7 ad supported free to view streaming post cable network, has added a dozen new shows for the 2022 Winter Schedule. The streaming post cable network from the TVS Television Network showcases iconic and forgotten TV shows from 1948-1957, the first decade of broadcast TV in the USA.
TVS Nostalgia TV Network and TVS Flashback Network complete the troika of post cable networks that showcase classic TV shows. TVS Nostalgia Network showcases black and white classic TV shows while TVS Flashback Network features color classic TV shows. All are on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Via apps from Google, Amazon, ROKU, Apple, and Web TV these shows are available on all IPTV and Mobile devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.
Other channels in the TVS Classic TV Bundle include TVS Quiz Show Network, TVS Hi Tops Network, TVS Buckboard Network, TVS Light Network, TVS Pinball Network, TVS Front Page Detective Network, and TVS Cipher Network.
Additional six channel bundles include TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Classic Movie Networks, TVS Lifestyle Networks, TVS Sports Networks, and TVS Kids + Family Networks. In all there are 40 TVS Micro Channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.
TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship and paid programming opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.
