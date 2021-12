New Hope Healthcare Institute Kicks Off an Open House for the Knoxville Community to Raise Awareness Around Addiction and Mental Health Issues

Knoxville, TN, December 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In 2020, there were 350 drug overdose deaths in Knox County, TN alone. Rehab centers like New Hope Healthcare Institute use outpatient addiction & mental health treatment to help people recover from addiction and mental health disorders.New Hope’s Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) provides a structured therapeutic environment scheduled to meet multiple times a week for several hours. The program typically runs for a number of weeks. It is an excellent treatment option for people dealing with a multitude of situations, including those recovering from mental illness.“Our hope is that this event will raise awareness and reduce the stigma around those requiring help for substance use disorders and mental health conditions. New Hope’s open house is a means to offer support to the greater Knoxville community.” - Jen Ramsden CMOFor more information on the open house, FAQs, or questions about mental health and addiction treatment programs—contact Jen@newhopehealthtn.com.About New Hope Healthcare Institute:Inspired to bring hope and change to the Knoxville community, New Hope Healthcare Institute was started by family members who have been directly affected by addiction. We are a team of professionals that go above and beyond to provide exceptional care for our patients and their families. Our team consists of Psychiatrists, Doctors, Therapists, Addiction Counselors, Tutors and Direct Care Staff that ensure your loved one gets the attention and care that they deserve.