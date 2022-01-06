New Book by Burbank Author Explores Magic, Science
New indie author Erik Day releases "Conjure Seven" book on Amazon. Magic meets science in new style of contemporary fantasy thriller.
Burbank, CA, January 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Burbank author Erik Day’s new novel, “Conjure Seven,” seeks to answer the question: What if we discovered that magic was real?
Day is the co-founder of the Quill and Pint writer’s group, hosted by the Burbank Public Library at the Buena Vista branch. While he’s led the group for several years and helped writers throughout Burbank find their voice, this is his first published novel.
The book, available on Amazon this week, is a thriller adventure set in the near future. It follows Samuel “Rick” Rickard as he navigates the new world of magic, caught between those that would use it for the betterment of society, and those who would take advantage of it.
“I had this idea: What if magic was ‘discovered’ in the same way we’ve discovered physics or medicine?” Day said. “How would it affect people in their daily life? How would companies develop it? Who would use it for ‘good’ and who would use it for ‘evil’ and what would that look like?”
“Conjure Seven” is available in paperback and e-book on Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Erik-Day/e/B09P5P5ZW5/
Contact
818-262-9485
https://erikday.wordpress.com/conjure-seven/
