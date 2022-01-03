ACM Technologies, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Royal Imaging International to Become One of the Largest Distributors in the Imaging Supplies Industry
Corona, CA, January 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ACM Technologies Inc, a leading distributor of imaging equipment and supplies is proud to announce its acquisition of Royal Imaging International, a wholesale-distributor of office imaging supplies with over 40 years of experience in the industry. The combination of the two companies will provide significant benefits to customers in the form of an expanded distribution footprint, increased product selection, enhanced service levels and cost savings from improved economies of scale.
“We are thrilled to bring Royal Imaging on board. We have been a long-term partner of Royal Imaging for the past 30 years, and greatly admire the business that has been built. With the combined entities, we will be able to provide a breadth of product and service that is unmatched in the industry,” said Ben Lin, President of ACM Technologies, Inc.
“After a significant amount of time spent looking for the perfect partner, the only choice was ACM Technologies, another family-owned business with the same standards for creating the best possible customer experience. Royal Imaging International’s customers will have the benefit of state-of-the-art technology and software platforms, increased distribution facilities and the buying power of the combined entities. I look forward to joining the ACM team as Director of Global Sales,” states Tom Ghyczy, President & CEO of Royal Imaging International.
Royal Imaging International will retain its current leadership and staff. Efforts to fully integrate the two companies will begin immediately in order to provide the customer base of both companies with the value add and synergies of a combined entity.
About ACM Technologies, Inc.
ACM Technologies, Inc. is a national distributor of OEM and compatible parts, supplies, and equipment. In addition, ACM also distributes one of the largest assortments of remanufactured and compatible laser cartridges in the industry. Established in 1989, ACM offers the most comprehensive selection of imaging supplies in the business equipment industry. With multiple distribution centers in the U.S., ACM promises high product availability, fast shipping times, competitive pricing and exceptional customer service. For more information, please visit Website: www.acmtech.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/acm-technologies-inc-
About Royal Imaging International
Royal Imaging was founded in 1979 as a distributor in the office products channel. The company evolved into the consumable supplies market in the early 1980’s and now carries over 7,000 SKUs for OEM and compatible imaging supplies.
Public Relations/Marketing Contact:
Carolyne Chu, Marketing Manager
ACM Technologies, Inc.
951-738-9898, ext. 396
Carolyne.Chu@acmtech.com
