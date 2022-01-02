TVS Classic Sports Network Celebrates 50th Anniversary in 2022 as the First Cable Network in the USA
Founded in 1972 as All Sports All Day, the seminal cable network predated satellite delivery by almost a decade, delivering daily sports programming to hundreds of cable TV systems via video tape.
California City, CA, January 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Classic Sports Network, the 24/7 streaming post cable network from TVS, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary as the first basic cable network in the USA. The network was supplied via video tape until the advent of satellite delivery later in the decade.
Originally known as All Sports All Day, the company acquired the TVS Television Network in 1987 and rebranded All Sports All Day as TVS Classic Sports Network. In 1990, TVS began the TVS Sports Bureau as their sports news organization.
To celebrate it's 50th Anniversary, TVS will be showcasing the best and brightest of the shows that TVS Television Network produced from 1960-1990. This includes the World Football League, The IWA Wrestling, NASL Soccer, College Basketball, College Football Bowl Games, LPBT Bowling, World University Games, Virginia Slims Tennis, Championship Boxing, AIAW Championships, Alan King Tennis from Caesars Palace, ABA Basketball, LPGA Golf, Arena Football, NASCAR, Grand Prix, and other top shows of the sports TV era.
Today, TVS Classic Sports Network is one of 40 TVS Micro Channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. It is one of the TVS Sports Networks bundle on the service, along with TVS Sports Bureau, TVS Women Sport Network, TVS Turbo Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS TeleSports Network, and TVS Boxing Network.
Since 1960, all TVS programming is ad supported and free to view. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by sports marketing pioneer Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship and paid programming opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.
