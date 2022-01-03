BGSSC Board of Trustees Appoints Dr. Loretta Higgins as President of Barnham Graduate School and Seminary College
Northeast Ohio native appointed to fill coveted seminary college executive seat.
Katy, TX, January 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Barnham Graduate School and Seminary College announced today that Dr. Loretta Higgins has accepted the appointment as president of the college. The appointment was offered to Dr. Higgins on December 18, 2021 by BGSSC Chancellor Tom Barnette after the BGSSC Board of Trustees meeting. The position was formerly held by Dr. Randall Mooney who passed away unexpectedly in September of this year.
BGSSC Chancellor Barnette said, “We were deeply saddened by the sudden loss of President Mooney, and our continued prayers are with his family. The BGSSC Board of Trustees choice of Dr. Higgins is excellent for this college. Long before her appointment to this position, she began laying out plans for the future growth of this college. President Higgins’ expertise will help our students grow into the next generation of leaders. On behalf of the entire Board, my congratulations to President Higgins.”
President Higgins said, “I am honored and humbled by this appointment. President Mooney was one of the greatest men I have known, the faculty and students will miss his joy. As I move into the role of President, I look forward to building our current academic programs and expanding into new academic program areas. I am excited to see where 2022 takes our college.”
Prior to accepting the current appointment, President Higgins was Dean of Specialized Studies overseeing the development of continuing education programs at BCGGS. During her career, President Higgins positioned BGSSC as one of only two colleges in the State of Texas to offer state recognized Arbitrator Training for the State of Texas Registered Arbitrator Program.
President Higgins holds both a Masters’ Degree and a Ph.D. from Barnham Graduate School and Seminary College, and B.A.S. from Davenport University in Grand Rapids, MI. President Higgins’ professional licenses include Certified Public Account, Certified Accepting Agent, and Texas Registered Arbitrator. She has over twenty-five years of experience in various executive and academic roles.
President Higgins lives in Katy, Texas with her husband Sean McQueen and their four children. She is a graduate of Streetsboro High School, and is the daughter of Streetsboro residents Jerry and Mary Higgins.
About Barnham Seminary and Graduate School
Barnham Graduate School and Seminary College is a private college located in Katy, Texas. Created in 2012, the mission of BGSSC is to provide high-quality, affordable education to those wishing to obtain an education in the areas of religious, dispute resolution, or not-for-profit management. With its commitment to quality, opportunity, and student success, BGSSC is known for its superb teaching, and preparation of students to face the difficult challenges in the current world. BGSSC self-funds its financial aid and scholarship programs with assistance from donations.
