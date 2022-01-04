Ari Bernstein, MD Joins New York Health
Bay Shore, NY, January 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified internal medicine physician Ari Bernstein, MD. He will be practicing at 69 West Main St., Bay Shore, NY 11706 and 1061 North Broadway, 2nd Floor North Massapequa, NY 11758.
A native of Long Island, Dr. Bernstein impacts people’s lives in many different ways through medicine, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Dr. Bernstein is a personal development consultant, investor, and best-selling author. Dr. Bernstein’s love of science and desire to help others inspired his pursuit of medicine. He has experience in emergency medicine, primary care, urgent care, sports medicine, pain management, nutrition, health, and wellness.
After undergoing five back surgeries and a spinal cord stimulator placement with a miracle recovery, Dr. Bernstein better understood the patient experience. “I truly believe it has made me a better physician, as I learned to see a patient’s health from multiple points of view,” Dr. Bernstein said.
Dr. Bernstein received his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He completed his residency at New York-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Bernstein is an author of “The Success Formula” which he co-authored with Jack Canfield and has been featured in many publications, including Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, CBS, NBC, FOX, Yahoo Money, and The Wall Street Journal. In addition, he is an investor and a member of the medical advisory board for Fruit Street Health, the only CDC-recognized and endorsed virtual diabetes prevention program that helps people lose excess weight and decrease their risk for type 2 diabetes.
Dr. Bernstein is also a clinical advisor for CovidMD, now known as Fruit Street Clinic, a telehealth company built in response to the pandemic. He is an investor and former team physician of the New Amsterdam FC professional soccer team. In addition, he is an executive producer with Emmy award-winner Nick Nanton on the documentary and life story of Dick Vitale currently in production.
“I am excited to join NY Health and build a practice with patients that I can get to know well, and take care of like I would my own family, and make a difference in their lives,” Dr. Bernstein said.
To make an appointment with Dr. Bernstein, please call (631) 758-7003.
For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
At NY Health we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. We continuously strive to deliver the best medical care possible with your well being in mind. At NY Health, all of our patients are family.
Contact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
