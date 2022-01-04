Robert Caiati, MD, MS Joins New York Health
Bay Shore, NY, January 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to welcome the addition of board-certified internal medicine physician Robert Caiati, MD, MS. He will be practicing at 69 West Main Street, Bay Shore, NY 11706.
His family's values instilled in him drove Dr. Caiati to become a doctor. “The idea of being part of a profession focused on helping others regardless of circumstance and helping people lead healthier and therefore happier lives is quite rewarding,” Dr. Caiati said. “I can’t imagine a more fulfilling job.”
Dr. Caiati is dedicated to exemplary patient care and emphasizes a strong focus on listening to and addressing all patient concerns in terms patients can easily understand.
For nearly a decade, Dr. Caiati maintained a dedicated leadership role at the Stony Brook University Medical Center ICU step-down unit and has become very experienced in managing ventilator-dependent and critical care level patients, as well as those with respiratory diseases.
Dr. Caiati graduated from Touro College School of Health Sciences with a Master of Science degree in Biological and Physical Sciences. He graduated medical school at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology before completing a surgical internship at New York Hospital Queens. Dr. Caiati completed his medicine residency at Stony Brook University, where he serves as Assistant Professor of Medicine.
“I am beyond thrilled to become a part of NY Health, where we offer an unparalleled healthcare experience dedicated to providing each patient with individualized treatment and unmatched support.”
When Dr. Caiati is not practicing medicine, he enjoys spending time with his family, boating, offshore fishing, hiking, and camping. In addition, he is passionate about music and arts and has recently taken up meditation.
To make an appointment with Dr. Caiati, please call (631) 758-7003.
For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
At NY Health we provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. We continuously strive to deliver the best medical care possible with your well being in mind. At NY Health, all of our patients are family.
Contact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
