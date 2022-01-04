Premier Employer Services, Inc. Becomes PassioHR, Inc.
As of January 1st, 2022 Premier Employer Services, inc. is now PassioHR, Inc.
Englewood, CO, January 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Premier Employer Services, Inc., an industry leader in the Professional Employer Organization space with its corporate headquarters in Englewood, Colorado has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as PassioHR, Inc., effective January 1, 2022. Passio is the Latin root word for Passion and this rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website was launched on January 1, 2022 as well. The company’s ownership and staff have not changed.
“We feel that the name change more accurately reflects the company’s unique position and service model within the PEO space and does a much better job at expressing the passion we have in helping our clients and their employees,” said Roger Hays, President and Chief Executive Officer at PassioHR. “We are truly passionate about our clients/partners success and this new name better emphasizes that passion and commitment.”
About PassioHR
Since 2008, PassioHR has been a leader in the Professional Employer Services (PEO) space and has become a trusted partner to a large number of SMB’s. As one of the regional leaders in the PEO space PassioHR works with its SMB partners to help to manage their critical HR functions more efficiently, reduce administrative workloads and increase compliance with state and federal statutes. PassioHR has taken the approach from the beginning to bring state of the art technology to the PEO space while also providing its business partners with strong personalized customer services that fits the individual needs of its many different clients. PassioHR holds a strong belief that a company’s employees are as important as family and should be treated as such. PassioHR creates the prefect package of technology, integrated benefits, and employee engagement strategies to keep the SMB’s employees inspired and successful.
For more on PassioHR, visit www.passiohr.com, or contact info@passiohr.com. You may also follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
