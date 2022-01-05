TVS Television Network to Launch AVOD Service on You Tube in January 2022
Founded in 1960, TVS is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast network in the USA. In addition to streaming 40 TVS Micro Channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, TVS now enters the Ad Supported Video on Demand category via You Tube.
California City, CA, January 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TVS Television Network, the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network, is adding an ad supported video on demand (AVOD) channel via You Tube. This will complement the 40 channel TVS Micro Channels that stream on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. The You Tube service will include TVS Sports, TVS Classic TV, TVS Classic Movies, TVS Lifestyle, and TVS Kids + Family programming streaming on WatchYour.TV.
TVS Sports and TVS Classic Sports will be a mainstay on the channel. TVS began producing sports for broadcast TV syndication in 1960 and has created and distributed WFL Football, Arena Football League, ABA Basketball, NASL Soccer, Championship Boxing, LPBT Bowling, World University Games, AIAW Championships, PBA Regional and Senior Bowling, LPGA and PGA Senior Golf, College Basketball, Major College Football Bowl Games, NASCAR, Grand Prix, SCORE Off Road Racing, GATR Semi Truck Racing, IHRA Drag Racing, and many other national sports telecasts.
50 years of classic TV programs from the TVS Nostalgia TV Network will also be showcased, as well as classic movies from the TVS Movie Multiplex. TVS Kids + Family programming and TVS Lifestyle programming fill out the TVS You Tube lineup.
TVS Television Network was founded in 1960 and is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network. For 62 years, TVS has produced and distributed programming on broadcast, cable, OTT, IPTV, Mobile, PPV, and Home Video platforms.
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
