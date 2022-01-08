Dr. Diana Hill Launches a New Podcast, Your Life in Process: Applying Modern Psychology and Wisdom Traditions to Grow a Meaningful Life
As one of the leading ACT psychologists on the west coast, author, and co-founder of the Psychologists Off the Clock podcast, Dr. Diana Hill steps into a solo role as host of a new podcast, Your Life in Process. Known for her background in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), she has studied and researched everything from eating disorders to integrative approaches to holistic healing via yoga and mindfulness meditation.
Santa Barbara, CA, January 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Hill will help take these principles from the textbook and the cushion and into your daily life. Your Life in Process will have authentic and exposed conversations with thought leaders, scientists, and spiritual teachers including people like regular contributor Dr. Jud Brewer, meditation teacher Trudy Goodman, and neuropsychologist Rick Hanson.
“Training with Diana is like talking with a good friend who happens to be a world-class therapist.” - Rick Hanson, PhD, New York Times best-selling author and an internationally recognized leading expert on positive neuroplasticity. Your Life in Process will release their first five episodes when the podcast launches on January 10, 2022 with guests like Anna Lembke (Dopamine Nation) and Dr. Patricia Zurita Ona (ACT beyond OCD: An Acceptance and Commitment Therapy) and other groundbreaking authors and thinkers. Hill asks, “Are you tired of chasing self-help strategies that don’t stick or make you feel like you are never doing enough? I am too. Part conversation, part practical toolkit, this podcast offers you a roadmap for growing a compassionate, healthy, and rewarding life.”
Dr. Hill will also teach you psychological flexibility skills through solo episodes and a weekly segment called Your Daily Practice, where she offers concrete bite-sized strategies to try out at home. Drawing on her background in biopsychology, yoga, and mindfulness, Your Life in Process will guide you to adapt and thrive in work, home, relationships and health. Entering the process of your life involves staying present, even when it’s uncomfortable, letting go of trying to control the uncontrollable, and finding meaning during difficult times.
Dr. Diana Hill will serve as your psychological flexibility guide to bring more purpose and vitality to your life. This podcast is not another self-improvement project but rather about how to apply evidence-based and time tested wisdom so that you can live more fully and free.
About The Host: Diana Hill, Ph.D. is a modern psychologist, mom, yoga teacher, and co-author of ACT Daily Journal: Get unstuck and live fully with Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. She sees herself as your psychological flexibility guide, offering practical, science-backed, and integrative strategies to help you skillfully adapt to life’s challenges. In her high-performance coaching and therapy practice, Diana brings a compassionate, process-based approach to building a rewarding and meaningful life.
She completed her undergraduate work at UC Santa Barbara, majoring in Biopsychology, followed by a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at CU Boulder where she researched mindfulness and acceptance-based approaches for eating disorders in conjunction with Stanford University. She completed her yoga teacher training with the Eldorado Mountain School of Yoga.
You can follow Diana on Instagram @drdianahill and read her blog on Psychology Today. If you are interested in taking a deeper dive with her, check out her workshops for professionals and the general public. She’s here to walk alongside you as you enjoy the journey of your life, in process. Learn more at: www.drdianahill.com/yourlifeinprocess. Fans of the podcast can contact Angela Stubbs via email or to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast, or to become a guest on the show. To listen to the podcast, visit https://drdianahill.com/your-life-in-process/ as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.
