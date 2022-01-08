Dr. Diana Hill Launches a New Podcast, Your Life in Process: Applying Modern Psychology and Wisdom Traditions to Grow a Meaningful Life

As one of the leading ACT psychologists on the west coast, author, and co-founder of the Psychologists Off the Clock podcast, Dr. Diana Hill steps into a solo role as host of a new podcast, Your Life in Process. Known for her background in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), she has studied and researched everything from eating disorders to integrative approaches to holistic healing via yoga and mindfulness meditation.