Ted Hopf's "Reconstructing The Cold War: The Early Years, 1945-1958" Won the American Political Science Association Robert Jervis-Paul Schroeder Award
The renowned academic has also been awarded the Marshall D. Shulman Book Prize for the same book.
Singapore, Singapore, January 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In 2013, the American Political Science Association (APSA) received an unusually large number of nomination-worthy publications. According to sources, the number exceeded 70 titles for the work submitted to APSA in an attempt to win the Robert Jervis-Paul Schroeder award, which recognized the outstanding contributions made towards the study of history and international relations.
Judges Karen Alter, Michael Barnett (chair), and Andrew Yeo unanimously praised Ted Hopf's "Reconstructing The Cold War: The Early Years, 1945-1958." They were especially impressed by the academic's deep knowledge about space and time, along with his thoughtful employment of cultural analysis, and extensively used primary and archived resources to back his postulation. They noted that Hopf's deep understanding and historical and cultural reading enabled him to unveil the specifics of Soviet history and use them to speak to widen debates in the IRT.
Professor Hopf received his Ph.D. in Political Science from Columbia University and has been a faculty member at the renowned National University of Singapore, the Ohio State University, Ohio University, and the University of Michigan before joining the Helsinki Collegium of Advanced Studies as a research fellow. His primary fields of interest are IR, social science, and political sciences theory, identity, qualitative research methods, the former Soviet space, and the Soviet Union, among many others.
In addition to the articles receiving several awards and being published in the European Journal of International Relations, Review of International Studies, the American Political Science Review, International Organization, and International Security, and multiple book chapters, he is also the author and co-editor of eight books. These include "Making Identity Count: Building a Great Power National Identity Database," "Reconstructing the Cold War: The Early Years, 1945-1958," and "Social Construction of International Politics: Identities and Foreign Policies," Moscow, 1955 and 1999 (Cornell University Press, 2002). His books have received major book awards, such as the Marshall D. Shulman Book Prize and the APSA Jervis-Schroeder Book Award.
"This volume of Hopf's international award-winning book, 'Reconstructing the Cold War: The Early Years, 1945-1958' focused on the constructivist accounts of Soviet foreign relations in the Cold War. covers the last years of Stalin in power and the yearly years posted his death when Khrushchev consolidated his primacy. The book promises to be a major breakthrough in the fields of IR theory," shared a representative working closely with professor Hopf.
She further added, "The forthcoming volume of Ted's manuscript, "A Constructivist History of Khrushchev's Cold War, 1958-1964," relates the discourses of Soviet national identity at home as a socialist country ravaged by a recent war and yet vanguard of the world revolutionary movement to its foreign relations with China, the US, Europe, and the rapidly decolonizing world."
Hopf's journals have also received many prestigious awards, including the Washington Post Ablie award for "best work on political economy." He received this for his article published in the International Organization, "The Distribution of identity and the Future of International Order: China's Hegemonic Prospects." Another of Hopf's articles, "Change in International Practices," was also awarded the "Best Article" in the EJIR (European Journal of International Relations). The prize recognizes the crucial role of theoretical pluralism and theories in and for international relations in Europe.
About Theodore Hopf
Ted Hopf, born in 1959, is a leading figure in academia, well-known for his credible research work in social sciences, political sciences, and international relations theory. Hopf is also known for being a reputable professor at various prestigious educational institutions. After graduating from Princeton and Columbia University, he has written and edited multiple books, publications, journals, and articles. He is currently working as a research fellow at the University of Helsinki Collegium.
