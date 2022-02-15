Pinky’s Iron Doors Launches the Ready-to-Install Air 4 Collection for Quick Home Renovations
The leading iron and steel door manufacturer launches its latest Air 4 collection consisting of a wide variety of steel and glass doors that are ready to install and customized as per client preferences.
Vernon, CA, February 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Iron and steel doors add to the elegance of a home while providing the utmost privacy. And finding the correct steel and iron door that’s ready to install yet meets all the quality standards can be pretty challenging. But Pinky’s Iron Doors makes this task easy for all homeowners and contractors with their latest steel door Air 4 collection.
The Air 4 collection features a wide variety of steel doors made with steel and glass to create the perfect entrance every homeowner looks for. These steel doors are light in weight yet exceptionally aesthetically appealing, making them an excellent fit for modern and contemporary homes.
Pinky’s Iron Doors is the leading iron and steel door manufacturing brand in the US that helps people revamp their homes using their impeccably designed interior and exterior doors. While they had to close their showrooms due to the global pandemic, they are now back with their newly released COVID-19 rules and guidelines to make physical door shopping accessible again.
Pinky’s Iron Door excels at forging high-quality and affordable black steel doors, iron doors, and steel windows while keeping the prices reasonable. They offer a wide range of ready-for-installation doors to reduce waiting time in urgent need. And for those who like something unique, Pinky’s Iron Door also offers customized iron and steel door manufacturing services.
The Head Designer of the Air 4 collection shared, “The Air 4 collection is the perfect fit for those homeowners who love the look of an iron door but don’t like the heavyweight it comes with. These steel doors are made using NFRC Rated steel and tempered glass to create small glass windows in the door. These glass windows can also be traded for small operable doors on customer request as we are always open to customization.”
Pinky’s Iron Door provides quick, hassle-free, and seamless door installation services throughout the US. Their services are available in Washington, DC, California, Arizona, Texas, Alaska, New York, and many other states.
Pinky’s Iron Doors is known for its exceptional craftsmanship, phenomenal customer and after-sales services, and high-grade steel and iron. Those interested in their products and services can visit their complete steel and iron doors collection online.
About Pinky’s Iron Doors
Pinky’s Iron Doors was established in 1978 by an Iranian drummer passionate about creating phenomenal iron doors, Vic Der-Sarkissian. Thanks to his sons, what started as a mere backyard project soon became a full-fledged business.
Today, Pinky’s Iron Doors has become of the US’s finest iron and steel door manufacturing companies that serve people across the US through their ready-to-install and customized door.
Contact Details
Website: https://pinkysirondoors.com/
Postal Address: Showroom 2382 East 48th Street, Vernon, California 90058
Phone: 844-843-6677
Email: info@pinkysirondoors.com
